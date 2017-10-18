Netflix has gone cancel happy this year, putting an end to The Get Down, Girlboss, Gyspsy and Sense8 (though that last one will get a 2-hour wrap up movie). The most recent victim of this Netflix purge is Chelsea Handler's talk show.

While the other programs were likely axed for budgetary and performance reasons, it sounds like Handler's show came to an end of her own volition. In a statement on Twitter, Handler explained why she is no longer moving forward with the show.

"Like so many across the country, the past presidential election and the countless events that have unfolded since have galvanized me," she wrote. "From the national level down to the grassroots, it's clear our decisions at the ballot box next year will mark a defining moment for our nation. For these reasons, I've decided not to return for another season of Chelsea, and instead devote as much time as I can to becoming a more knowledgeable and engaged citizen and to focus on projects that have significance to me. My goal is to be better informed, raise my voice, and participate in a more meaningful way. I want to travel the country and visit areas and people I don't know enough about, speak at colleges and listen to students, and gain a better understanding of our political divide. I have joined forces with EMILY's List to elect more women to public office, register people to vote, and campaign for candidates who are fighting for women's rights."

Giving up a huge chunk of her celebrity status in order to dive into politics? Are we crazy, or is Chelsea Handler going to run for office in 2018 instead of just helping to campaign?

In all seriousness, Handler will still be partnering with Netflix in the immediate future, this time on a different kind of project.

"I'm excited to share that I will continue my partnership with Netflix, working together on a documentary where I'll engage with people I don't talk with enough -- people of different ethnicities, religions and political philosophies,"Handler says. "Netflix could not be more understanding, and I'm grateful for their continued support. New episodes of Chelsea will continue to stream weekly until the end of this year."