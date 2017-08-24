Emmy award-winning Jay Thomas of Cheers and Ray Donovan has passed away at the age of 69 after battling cancer.

The actor's agent and friend Don Buchwald announced news of his death to The New York Daily News this morning. "Jay was one of a kind, never at a loss for words and filled with so much fun and wonderfully whacky thoughts and behavior," Buchwald said.

He was most popularly known for his time on Cheers as Eddie LeBec, the husband of Carla Tortelli (Rhea Perlman) who was run over and killed by a zamboni. Other popular roles include Murphy Brown, which ran from 1989 to 1998, as well as his recent guest star roles on Bones, NCIS: New Orleans and Ray Donovan. Thomas had recently moved to radio with The Jay Thomas Show on Sirius XM.

He is survived by wife Sally, and sons Sam, Max and J.T., who were at his side when he died.