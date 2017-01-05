The CW is currently developing a reboot of Charmed that will be set in 1976.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the team behind Jane the Virgin, including showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman, is behind the updated take on the WB drama. Created and written by Jane writers Jessica O'Toole and Amy Rardin, the Charmed reboot will be connected to the original series, which followed the lives of witch sisters living in San Francisco.

This isn't the first time a network has tried to bring back Charmed, which starred Shannen Doherty, Holly Marie Combs, Alyssa Milano and Rose McGowan and ran until 2006. In 2013, CBS attempted to reboot the series, prompting public criticism from the show's original stars. "They really are running out of ideas in Hollywood," McGowan wrote at the time.

The Charmed reboot is only the latest property the CW is hoping to revive. The network is already working on a Lost Boysreboot from Rob Thomas (iZombie, Veronica Mars) and a new Dynasty from Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage (The O.C., Gossip Girl).

Would you watch a Charmed reboot?