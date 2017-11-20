Veteran television journalist Charlie Rose has been accused of sexual harassment by eight women in a report by the Washington Post.

The claims against Rose say the 75-year old made unwanted advances towards women which included groping, exposing himself and making lewd phone calls. All of the women involved either worked for Charlie Rose or aspired to work for him at the show, and the alleged events occurred from the late 1990s to 2011.

The Hollywood Reporter says that Rose has been suspended by both PBS and CBS, where he works on Charlie Rose and CBS This Morning, respectively. Rose is also a substitute anchor for CBS Evening News.

Three women went on record, while five decided to remain anonymous for fear of repercussions.

"It has taken 10 years and a fierce moment of cultural reckoning for me to understand these moments for what they were," Reah Bravo, an intern and associate producer for Charlie Rose, told the Washington Post. "He was a sexual predator, and I was his victim."

Rose has apologized for his actions, but also says that some of the allegations are inaccurate. He released a statement to the Washington Post:

"In my 45 years in journalism, I have prided myself on being an advocate for the careers of the women with whom I have worked. Nevertheless, in the past few days, claims have been made about my behavior toward some former female colleagues. It is essential that these women know I hear them and that I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior. I am greatly embarrassed. I have behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate. I always felt that I was pursuing shared feelings, even though I now realize I was mistaken. I have learned a great deal as a result of these events, and I hope others will too. All of us, including me, are coming to a newer and deeper recognition of the pain caused by conduct in the past, and have come to a profound new respect for women and their lives."

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)