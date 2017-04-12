Comedian Charlie Murphy, best known for his uproarious stories about Rick James and Prince that became immortal Chappelle's Show sketches, has died, TMZ first reported. He was 57.

Murphy had been battling leukemia, and passed in a New York City hospital on Wednesday.

The older brother of comedy icon Eddie Murphy, Charlie had a successful career in his own right. He was an in-demand stand-up comic, acted on shows including Black Jesus and Power, and lent his voice to animated shows including The Boondocks.

Remember other celebrities we've lost this year

But he will be best remembered for telling stories about hanging out with Rick James and Prince in the '80s in some of Chappelle's Show's funniest sketches, "Charlie Murphy's True Hollywood Stories." Try saying his name without saying it like Dave Chappelle-as-Rick James said it. It's really hard.

In addition to the stories, Murphy was also a writer and cast member on Chappelle's Show, playing memorable characters like Tyree in "The Mad Real World" and Buc Nasty in "The Player Hater's Ball." Along with Donnell Rawlings, he hosted the "Lost Episodes" of Chappelle's Show, made up of sketches from the show's aborted third season.

Murphy was born in Brooklyn and raised there and on Long Island. As a teenager, he spent 10 months in jail. He joined the Navy upon his release and spent six years as a boiler technician. After he was discharged, he joined his superstar brother's entourage and went on to write scripts for his movies, including Vampire in Brooklyn and Norbit.

He is survived by three children. His wife Tisha Taylor Murphy, whom he married in 1997, died in 2009, also of cancer.