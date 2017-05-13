Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Now Playing Here Are Three Shows We're Excited to See This Fall

Turns out actor Anders Holm is a workaholic after all: the former Comedy Central star is moving from the finale of his long-running series (that would be Workaholics, which ended this past March), to a new NBC comedy titled Champions.

TVGuide.com has been told the comedy pilot has been ordered to series by the peacock network, and will star Holm as Vince, an ambitionless gym owner whose life is turned upside down when one of his high school flings (played by Mindy Kaling) drops a teenage son on his doorstep.

In case you're getting a slight sense of déjà vu, that's due to the weird timing of Freeform canceling Baby Daddy, a show about an ambitionless bartender whose life is turned upside down when a baby is dropped on his doorstep, mere hours ago.

NBC's 2017-2018 Fall TV Lineup: Everything You Need to Know

But even perennial comedy concepts need to grow up some time, and Champions comes with a great pedigree: Kaling won't just guest star in the pilot, she's also writing and executive producing alongside her long-time The Mindy Project partner, Charlie Grandy.

The show also stars Andy Favreau, J.J. Totah, Mouzam Makkar, and Nina Wadia. Michael Alan Spiller directed the pilot, and will executive produce with Howard Klein. Champions is produced by Universal Television, 3 Arts Entertainment, Eyes Up Productions and Kaling International.