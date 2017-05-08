Céline Dion is going to perform her iconic ballad "My Heart Will Go On" at the 2017 Billboard Awards, dick clark productions and ABC announced Monday.

This year is the 20th anniversary of the hit song and Titanic, the movie whose soundtrack it's from, so Dion is going to commemorate the anniversary with a performance of the Oscar-winning track.

"This song means a lot to me, and it has played such a huge role in my career," Dion said in a statement. "I'm so grateful to the late James Horner, and to Will Jennings, for writing it and creating the opportunity for me to be part of Titanic, an amazing film whose legacy will continue for generations to come. It's a great honor to have the opportunity to perform it on the Billboard Music Awards' international stage, in celebration of the film's 20th anniversary."

It was announced last week that Cher will be accepting the Icon Award and performing her 1998 hit "Believe" at the show, so it'll be a full-on '90s revival.

The 2017 Billboard Music Awards air live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 21 at 8/7c on ABC.