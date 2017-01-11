Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Now Playing President Obama Reads Trump's "Mean Tweets" on Jimmy Kimmel

On Tuesday night President Barack Obama gave his farewell address to the American people. Hollywood took the opportunity to say goodbye and thank you to the commander-in-chief.

Celebs shared well-wishes for the Obama family, saying how much they'll miss him and taking jabs at the incoming president.

Here's what celebrities from the TV world were saying.

Chicago! Proud to be home. Sad to say farewell to our Commander In Chief @POTUS. #georgewashingtonisgoinghime — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 10, 2017

Me watching my president Obama's farewell address tonight...I'm not gonna be able to do it y'all... pic.twitter.com/RQoaY5HEPV — Zendaya (@Zendaya) January 11, 2017

.@POTUS @BarackObama I love you more than I have space on Twitter to describe. #ObamaFarewell — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 11, 2017

So grateful to you @POTUS for all you have done for us these last 8 years! Your dignity and strength. God Bless you and your family. — Kathy Bates (@MsKathyBates) January 11, 2017

This #ObamaFarewell is beautiful. The love. Could Trump soak up all this warmth? — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 11, 2017

Please @realDonaldTrump honor our @POTUS for his service to this country and the world. Just as we fervently hope to honor you. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 11, 2017

And then there was this:

As a Canadian that calls America home for part of the year I will always carry your words and the memory of your time in office with me as inspiration. Big up yaself O. A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jan 10, 2017 at 7:20pm PST

Thanks, Drake?