Stars, they're just like us — and that extends to getting into the Halloween spirit by donning scary, sexy and downright ridiculous costumes for the spooky holiday.

There are a few things that are givens around Halloween in Hollywood. Neil Patrick Harris and his family will come up with an adorable group costume. Heidi Klum will host an over-the-top, star-studded party where A-listers will try to one-up each other with their costume ideas. And somewhere, some celebrity will put together a horribly offensive outfit in an ill-advised attempt to be funny and/or topical. Who will it be this year? Only time will tell.

But with Halloween (lamely) falling on a Tuesday this year, many celebrities — including Kim Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Derek Hough — opted to celebrate the weekend before.

Here, we've compiled a rundown of the best (and worst) Halloween outfits of 2017. Which is your favorite?

Kim Kardashian revealed that her "Halloween theme" this year was music icons. She and sister Kourtney dressed up as Madonna and Michael Jackson.

Michael Jackson & Madonna pic.twitter.com/RTxA90XfBC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2017



Kim also went as Cher for a different event...



...with her BFF Jonathan Cheban as Sonny.

Sonny & Cher pic.twitter.com/JMLRko409q — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 28, 2017





She rounded out her Halloween music trio as Aaliyah (RIP).

Baby Girl Aaliyah pic.twitter.com/5GUHkNJgNi — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2017





But it was Gwyneth Paltrow who basically won Halloween with her throwback reference to Se7en. Everyone else can go home now.

🎃 A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Oct 29, 2017 at 10:18am PDT



Dancing with the Stars' Derek Hough and his girlfriend Hayley Erbert eschewed a couples costume, with him going as a bear and her dressing up like Wonder Woman.

My Wonder Woman @hayley.erbert #halloween A post shared by Derek Hough (@derekhough) on Oct 28, 2017 at 1:55pm PDT



Sarah Paulson and her girlfriend Holland Taylor showed up to M. Night Shyamalan's charity Halloween party in Philadelphia as a panda and a joker.

Someone made us. A post shared by Sarah Paulson (@mssarahcatharinepaulson) on Oct 28, 2017 at 5:53pm PDT

While Busy Philipps' daughter dressed up as her, the actress made her own Hedwig and the Angry Inch costume.

No one is listening to my songs. #hedwigandtheangryinch A post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on Oct 28, 2017 at 10:41pm PDT







Check back here for more celebrity costumes!