Leonardo DiCaprioAlan Thicke, who played Jason Seaver on the hit ABC sitcom Growing Pains, passed away at the age of 69 on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack while playing hockey with his son.

The actor, who recently appeared on NBC's This Is Us and the second season of Netflix's Fuller House, was beloved by the industry as indicated by celebrities' reactions on social media. His family, friends and celebrity friends took to social media to express their condolences and sadness over losing the TV icon.



Alan Thicke: His best TV work

See some of their posts below.

His ex-daughter-in-law, Paula Patton

Bob Saget

So sad is the passing of Alan Thicke. Such a good husband, father, brother, and friend. He will be deeply missed. Rest in peace dear Alan. — bob saget (@bobsaget) December 14, 2016

I'm sad beyond words that Alan Thicke has passed away. I've known you since I was 8 years old and so glad I had the pleasure of working with you again so recently on Fuller House. You were a part of my family and hockey family. You will be greatly missed. :heart: My heart hurts. A photo posted by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) on Dec 13, 2016 at 6:28pm PST



Dane Cook

RIP Alan Thicke who was a great talent and a genuine person. #everyonesdad — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) December 14, 2016

Orlando Jones

Condolences to my dude @robinthicke & the entire Thicke family for their loss. #RIP to the late great #AlanThicke — Orlando Jones (@TheOrlandoJones) December 14, 2016

Alyssa Milano

Alan Thicke was always the nicest and happiest person in the room. Gone way too soon. Rest In Peace. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 14, 2016

Howie Mandel

I'm shocked to hear about Allan Thicke. He was a good man who gave me some big breaks in my early days. I'll miss you buddy. — Howie Mandel (@howiemandel) December 14, 2016

William Shatner

Saddened over the loss of my friend Alan. Condolences to his family. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 14, 2016

Ellen DeGeneres

America loved Alan Thicke. I'm so sad he's gone. Sending so much love to his family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 14, 2016

Lori Loughlin

I'm so sad to hear about the passing of Alan Thicke. RIP Alan. 😢 — Lori Loughlin (@LoriLoughlin) December 14, 2016

Will Friedle

Rest well @Alan_Thicke. A great TV dad...you will be missed. #Ripalanthicke — Will Friedle (@willfriedle) December 14, 2016

Brett Dier

I am so saddened to hear the horrible news. @Alan_Thicke was the nicest dude in the world. So much love to him and the family. Rip ❤️❤️❤️ — brett dier (@Brettdier) December 14, 2016

Ed Helms

Rest in peace Alan Thicke - You brought so much light, love and humor to the world! Deeply grateful for your friendship and wisdom. — Ed Helms (@edhelms) December 14, 2016

Leonardo DiCaprio