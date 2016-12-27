Carrie Fisher passed away Tuesday, and the world felt the loss. In a year of devastating celebrity deaths, Fisher's is one of the hardest.

Not only did Fisher famously play Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise, but she was a respected author and -- perhaps most importantly -- an advocate for bipolar disorder, which she suffered from.

While we mourn Fisher's death, those who knew her best took to social media to share their thoughts.

I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today! — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) December 27, 2016

I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn't. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad. — Anthony Daniels (@ADaniels3PO) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher was smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around. Family Guy will miss her immensely. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher you were a force throughout your life. And went away too soon dammit. RIP. And 2016 you suck. — Connie Britton (@conniebritton) December 27, 2016

Rest In Peace, Carrie Fisher. pic.twitter.com/fTy7fgj1gH — 20th Century Fox (@20thcenturyfox) December 27, 2016

I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 27, 2016

She was the brightest, funniest, bravest, kindest, cleverest and sweetest person I ever knew. A crushing blow to lose @carrieffisher — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) December 27, 2016

We just lost a great ally for mental health and addiction. Be strong, be as strong as she'd want you to be. Rest in paradise @carrieffisher pic.twitter.com/vxDJkVag06 — Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) December 27, 2016