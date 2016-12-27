Carrie Fisher passed away Tuesday, and the world felt the loss. In a year of devastating celebrity deaths, Fisher's is one of the hardest.

Not only did Fisher famously play Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise, but she was a respected author and -- perhaps most importantly -- an advocate for bipolar disorder, which she suffered from.

While we mourn Fisher's death, those who knew her best took to social media to share their thoughts.

