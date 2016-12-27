Carrie Fisher passed away Tuesday, and the world felt the loss. In a year of devastating celebrity deaths, Fisher's is one of the hardest.
Not only did Fisher famously play Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise, but she was a respected author and -- perhaps most importantly -- an advocate for bipolar disorder, which she suffered from.
While we mourn Fisher's death, those who knew her best took to social media to share their thoughts.
no words #Devastated pic.twitter.com/R9Xo7IBKmh— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 27, 2016
I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today!— Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) December 27, 2016
Carrie was my friend. It took me three series but I got her in the end. She was the most generous, fun, gifted, smart, kind, funny funny funny person I've ever met. She certainly wasn't ready to go. I'm so glad we became pals. I'm so devastated at her loss. I want to write about her more but I can't process yet.
I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn't. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad.— Anthony Daniels (@ADaniels3PO) December 27, 2016
Carrie Fisher was smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around. Family Guy will miss her immensely.— Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) December 27, 2016
Carrie Fisher you were a force throughout your life. And went away too soon dammit. RIP. And 2016 you suck.— Connie Britton (@conniebritton) December 27, 2016
Rest In Peace, Carrie Fisher. pic.twitter.com/fTy7fgj1gH— 20th Century Fox (@20thcenturyfox) December 27, 2016
I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished.— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 27, 2016
She was the brightest, funniest, bravest, kindest, cleverest and sweetest person I ever knew. A crushing blow to lose @carrieffisher— Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) December 27, 2016
We just lost a great ally for mental health and addiction. Be strong, be as strong as she'd want you to be. Rest in paradise @carrieffisher pic.twitter.com/vxDJkVag06— Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) December 27, 2016
Sweet, Brilliant, Irreverent, Huge hearted Carrie, You gave me advice I live by to this day, & always will. On the wings of angels fly...❤️— Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) December 27, 2016