Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Now Playing Julie Chen Gives Us a Tour of the Big Brother 18 House

CBS announced its summer schedule on Thursday, including the return of Big Brother and a live-action game show based on Candy Crush.

Big Brother 19 will return with a two-hour premiere on Wednesday, June 28 at 8/7c. The competition will continue on Thursday, June 29 at 9/8c and on Sunday at 8/7c. Big Brother will then move to its regular Wednesday timeslot on July 5 at 8/7c.

Zoo will be back for even more hilarious animal attacks when Season 3 premieres on Thursday, June 29 at 10/9c.



The new game show Candy Crush will premiere Sunday, July 9 at 9/8c. On the TV adaptation of the mobile game, teams of two will use their wits and physical agility to compete on a giant, interactive game board.

CBS will also debut its new suspense thriller Salvation on Wednesday, July 12 at 9/8c. The drama stars Santiago Cabrera as tech superstar Darius Tanz and Charlie Rowe as MIT grad student Liam Cole who reveal to Pentagon official Grace Barrows (Jennifer Finnigan) that an asteroid is six months away from hitting Earth.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)