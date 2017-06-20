It looks like CBS' daytime programming will remain intact. The network announced that it has renewed its entire lineup heading into next season. Among the list are game shows Let's Make a Deal with Wayne Brady and the long-running The Price is Right with Drew Carey. Daytime soaps The Bold and The Beautiful and The Young and the Restless are also safe, along with the chat show The Talk.

The latter features a roundtable of hosts made up of Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood and a fifth to be determined. Aisha Tyler recently announced that she would be departing the show to focus on other ventures.

"CBS Daytime has never been stronger. From 30 consecutive years of being #1 in the ratings, to another year as the most honored Network at the Daytime Emmys, our lineup of talk, game shows and dramas connects with our audience like no one else," Angelica McDaniel, EVP of Daytime Programs and Syndicated Program Development at CBS Entertainment and CBS Television Distribution said."All of our talent, on screen and behind the scenes, is hard at work making the upcoming season of these award-winning series even bigger and bolder."

Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.