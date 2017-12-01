CBS has released the premiere dates for its Winter 2018 lineup, which includes several reality TV staples as well a few newcomers.

The Emmy-winning reality competition series The Amazing Race kicks off Season 30 with an hour-long premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 8/7c. Two-hour episodes will then air starting Wednesday, Jan. 24. However, the show will move to make room for Big Brother on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 8/7c. This pushes The Amazing Race to the 9/8c slot.

Big Brother's 20th season is a special celebrity edition, the first to occur in the U.S. No word yet on which stars will fill the house but we have a few suggestions.

Survivor heads back to television with a two-hour premiere on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 8/7c. The new season takes place in Fiji where contestants will again battle to be the Sole Survivor.

The Winter 2018 season will also see newcomers like the comedy Living Biblically, which follows a man who decides to live his life in accordance with the Bible. The half-hour series premieres Monday, Feb. 26 at 9:30/8:30c.

The Alan Cumming-fronted drama Instinct will make its debut on Sunday, March 11 at 8/9c. The series follows a gifted author and former CIA operative who is lured back into his old life by an NYPD detective looking to stop a serial killer using his first book as a guide.

The premiere dates for Code Black, Elementary and Undercover Boss will be revealed at a later date.

