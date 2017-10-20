Magnum P.I. might return to TV.

CBS announced on Friday that it's developing a rebooted pilot of the Tom Selleck drama about a former military man in Hawaii who uses his military training to transition into a career of private investigating. Hawaii Five-0 and MacGuyver -- both also rebooted properties -- boss Peter Lenkov is behind the updated Magnum as well, according to The Hollywood Reporter. His producing partner Eric Guggenheim is also helping to develop the project.

While the new show will be updated to face 2017 problems, the series will still feel very familiar to OG Magnum fans. It will follow Thomas Magnum, a decorated ex-Navy SEAL who, upon returning home from Afghanistan, repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator. "Action, adventure and comedy aside, Magnum P.I. will also explore a brotherhood forged by the trauma of combat, what it means to return home an ex-soldier, and a commitment to continuing to serve while in the private sector."

Lenvkov revealed to TV Guide last fall that Magnum P.I. was on his dream list of shows to reboot, including Miami Vice and Mission Impossible. Unfortunately for Lenkov, Vin Diesel has already started a reboot of the former.

This is the second year in a row that broadcast has tried to bring back the famous moustache'd investigator. ABC also attempted to reboot Magnum last year, though it had more a sequel twist. Eva Longoria and Revenge's John Rogers were behind that entry.

The original series was created by Donald P. Bellisario (father to Pretty Little Liars' Troian Bellisario) and Glen A. Larson in 1980 and ran for eight seasons on CBS.

