Now Playing Here Are Three Shows We're Excited to See This Fall

CBS is dipping into hot political territory, but trying to make it funny.

The network is developing a comedy from The Millers creator Greg Garcia, according to Variety. Welcome to Maine is about an immigrant and his daughter who move to the northern state and must share the same workplace as a ninth-generation Maine family in their tiny rural town.

Austen Earl, who worked with Garcia on The Millers, will write the script and executive produce the series. Earl just wrapped a stint on CBS' short-lived millennial-mocking The Great Indoors at the network.

Shemar Moore Says S.W.A.TWon't Be Preachy About Race

The development announcement comes on the heels of President Trump's announcement that his administration will be rescinding DACA -- the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program -- which protects over 800,000 undocumented immigrants brought to the country as children from being deported.

That puts CBS in the middle of developing a project with some very real-life implications -- though the DACA debate will likely be settled before the show goes to pilot. It shows that CBS is making bolder steps into telling more diverse stories, after facing criticism for two-years running about the lack of meaningful representation for people of color on the network.

The next step for Welcome to Maine will be pitching a pilot script to CBS. If the network likes it, they'll film a first episode in hopes of getting picked up for a full-series pick up next TV season.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS)