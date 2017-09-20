Today in "surprising news that actually makes perfect sense:" Law & Order and Chicago franchise executive producer Dick Wolf is making an FBI drama for CBS.

The one-hour series is being developed under the working title F.B.I. and will focus on the inner workings of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's New York City office. CBS has given a 13-episode production commitment to the series, which is slated for the 2018-19 season.

Dick Wolf, The Good Wife's Craig Turk, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski will serve as executive producers. Turk will serve as showrunner and is writing the pilot episode.

The series will be a co-production of Universal Television and CBS Television Studios. It will be Wolf's first time working with CBS since the one-season series Feds in 1997, which had a similar premise. Wolf is closely associated with NBC, the home of his two most successful franchises, but he has produced for all four broadcast networks.

