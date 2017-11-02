CBS All Access is looking to explore the strange with a revival of the sci-fi classic The Twilight Zone.

Network head Les Moonves announced that the streaming service was preparing to bring back The Twilight Zone, which is still owned by the parent company, during the CBS quarterly earnings call, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The trade publication reports that Jordan Peele will executive produce with his Monkeypaw banner. Marco Ramirez (Marvel's The Defenders) will write the script and serve as showrunner, if the show is picked up to series.

Rod Sterling created the original psychological thriller series that ran on CBS for five seasons from 1959-1964. The network has tried to reboot the franchise a few times, the latest time in 2012 when CBS studios teamed with X-Men's Bryan Singer to develop a refreshed version of the series.

The Twilight Zone joins a growing roster of CBS All Access originals that also includes Star Trek: Discovery, The Good Fight, Strange Angel, $1 and comedy No Activity.

