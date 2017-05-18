It's the role of a lifetime on Lifetime for Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Zeta-Jones will play the lead role in the upcoming Lifetime biopic The Cocaine Godmother, the network announced Thursday. The movie is all about Griselda Blanco, known by the nickname "The Cocaine Godmother" for her role in cocaine smuggling in the 1970s and 1980s.

Colombian native Blanco moved to Queens, New York at the age of 17 and quickly got into the drug trafficking game. As her empire grew, she moved to Miami where she used violence to hold onto her power and developed the new nickname "The Black Widow" for the deaths of her husbands. Spoiler alert: Blanco was gunned down in Colombia in 2012.

Catherine Zeta-Jones is returning to television after 20 years

For Zeta-Jones, it seems the actress has gotten a taste of television after spending decades in film. Zeta-Jones made her first appearance on television after 20 years on FX's Feud. Zeta-Jones also played a drug kingpin in Traffic, when her character was forced to take over the business after her drug lord husband was put into jail.

Blanco's story is a hot one in Hollywood. Last year, HBO announced that it was developing a film based on Blanco's life with Jennifer Lopez attached to star.