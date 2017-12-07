Good news all 'ye anglophiles!

BBC One's four-part limited series adaptation of Howard's End, Kenneth Lonergan's adaptation of the E.M. Forster novel of the same name, will debut on Starz in April.

The series, which released a new trailer on Wednesday, examines class divisions in England during the 1900s by focusing on three families of deeply distinct means, with sisters Margaret (Hayley Atwell) and Tibby (Philippa Coulthard) finding themselves attracted to unavailable men on either end of the societal spectrum. Tracey Ullman, Matthew Macfadyen, Joseph Quinn and Julie Ormond also star.

Howard's End was first adaptated to screen by way of the 1992 film version. The film went on to win three Oscars (for lead actress Emma Thompson, screenwriter Ruth Prawer Jhabvala, and set decorators Luciana Arrighi and Ian Whittaker, respectively).

The series, which debuted on BBC One this fall, will see its stateside release on Starz in April of 2018.