Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan announced the premiere date for Catastrophe with their signature mix of comedy, brutal honesty and explicitness.

The duo played their own version of the Newlywed Game in the newly released Season 3 teaser called "Shooting the Sh--," in which the stars reveal their favorite curse words, who takes the longest to get ready and so much more -- including the fact that Catastrophe returns to Amazon on Friday, April 28.

In addition to Delaney and Horgan, Catastrophe's third season also features Carrie Fisher in one of her final roles she filmed before her death in December.