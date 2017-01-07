Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Carrie Brownstein is among the women who'll direct episodes of Casual this season, series creator Zander Lehmann said at the Television Critics Association winter TV previews in Pasadena, Calif., Saturday.

The acclaimed Hulu series, in which siblings Alex (Tommy Dewey) and Valerie (Michaela Watkins) and Valerie's daughter Laura (Tara Lynne Barr) commiserate about their haphazard romantic lives, is actively working to incorporate female voices.

Lehmann said the show's exposure during the Toronto Film Festival's first TV exhibition in 2015 gave the offbeat comedy leverage to attract more dream collaborators, including Portlandia's Brownstein. In total, nine of the season's 13 episodes will be directed by women, including Gillian Robespierre (director of the 2104 indie hit Obvious Child); Boston Legal alum Lake Bell and Lynn Shelton, who also directed two episodes in Season 2. Amy York Rubin, whose credits include directing small projects for Amy Schumer and Sarah Silverman as well as acting on HBO's Looking, will helm an episode as well.

Casual returns for Season 3 May 23 on Hulu.