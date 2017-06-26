Now Playing Here Are Three Shows We're Excited to See This Fall

Hulu's Stephen King series Castle Rock has two new residents, and one of them should definitely look familiar.

Sissy Spacek and Suburgatory alum Jane Levy have joined the anthology series, according to The Hollywood Reporter. They join Moonlight star Andre Holland in the show, from Manhattan executive producers Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason, about the mysterious town of Castle Rock, Maine, which served as the hometown for many of King's stories. Castle Rock will feature intertwining tales that combine themes and characters from many of King's novels.

Spacek's breakout role was starring in the cult horror classic Carrie -- also based on a King novel. According to THR, Spacek will play Ruth Deaver, "the estranged adoptive mother of Henry (Holland) and a retired professor whose fading memories may hold a key to Castle Rock's unsettling past." That doesn't sound like Carrie, but the iconic character grew up in Chamerberlain, Maine so perhaps there could be a hidden connection? Anything is possible in the world of Stephen King.

Levy will play Jackie, a "death-obsessed and self-appointed historian of Castle Rock." Sounds like Ruth's memories will be pretty important to her then.

Production on Castle Rock begins later this year. Hulu has not set a premiere date yet.