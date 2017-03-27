Here's another reason to hail a cab instead of ordering an Uber: Discovery is reviving the beloved game show Cash Cab, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

On Cash Cab, unsuspecting New York City riders would get into host Ben Bailey's tricked-out cab and answer trivia questions for the chance to win money before they arrive at their destination. The show ran for six seasons from 2005 t0 2012 on Discovery and won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Game Show three times.

Ben Bailey, Cash Cab



The revival is produced by Lion USA, the same company that produced the original. No host has been set yet, and there may not be a regular host, since "stars from the worlds of comedy, film and TV will get behind the wheel of the cab," according to THR.

The new Cash Cab is scheduled to return later this year. So book your trip to New York now, get the person you'll call on your Mobile Shout-Out on speed dial, and be prepared to keep your arm extended at all times. You don't want to miss your chance to flag down opportunity.