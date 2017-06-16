The Los Angeles Coroner's office released the official autopsy for Carrie Fisher today (June 16th), and the results point towards sleep apnea.

According the The Hollywood Reporter, Fisher had buildup of fat in the walls of her arteries. There was also reference to "multiple drugs" Fisher had taken that day, but the results on whether they contributed to her death were inconclusive. The official cause of death is "sleep apnea" and "other factors."

Fisher had a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles on December 23rd last year and was immediately rushed to the hospital. She later died in intensive care after being put on a ventilator.