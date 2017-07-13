Though we lost Carrie Fisher in December 2016, her legacy in Hollywood is still going strong. The late actress was posthumously nominated for an Emmy for her guest role in Catastrophe.

Fisher played Mia, Rob's (Rob Delaney) meddlesome mother, in the biting Amazon comedy. She had recently wrapped filming her last episode of Catastrophe's recent season when she suffered the fatal heart attack.

Winning a Posthumous Emmy Is Not as Easy as You Might Think

"It was such a shock to lose her and so unexpected and so awful, that all we had was her performance in episode six to think about," Catastrophe creator and star Sharon Horgan told The Hollywood Reporter after Fisher's death. "So, that's what we concentrated on: making that episode a dedication to her."

Fisher was nominated twice before at the Emmys. She scored nods in 2011 for Wishful Drinking and in 2008 for her guest appearance on 30 Rock. Bright Lights, the documentary about Fisher and her mother, the late Debbie Reynolds, also received two Emmy nominations this year: for Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking and Outstanding Directing for a Nonfiction Program.

After the nominations were announced, Horgan shared her complicated feelings regarding the news on Twitter.

Very happy and sad and proud and messed up and delighted about our friend Carrie Fisher's nomination @robdelaney @catastrophe_tv https://t.co/BfYHVGjWW8 — Sharon Horgan (@SharonHorgan) July 13, 2017

The 69th annual Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, air Sunday, Sept. 17 on CBS. Every season of Catastrophe is available to stream on Amazon Prime right now.