The tagline for tonight's series finale episode of The Leftovers offers exactly zero clues as to what will become of Kevin Garvey (Justin Theroux) & Co. in the end: "Nothing is answered. Everything is answered. And then it ends."

But we know from the episode title ("The Book of Nora"), that season premiere glimpse of an aged Nora (Carrie Coon) begrudgingly denying she knew anyone named Kevin, and the fact that she's now ready to risk it all for the off-chance that some molecular zapping device can reunite her with her departed children, that she's at least going to try and transport herself to where ever the two percent of the population disappeared to.

Whether or not she will accomplish that mission (or even actually attempt it) remains to be seen, but Carrie Coon's latest Twitter post might be a clever clue about what's to come.

Coon said that this image of her two "kids," which were cruelly cast in mannequin form by the fringe group The Guilty Remnant to "remind" her of her losses early in the show, wasn't a spoiler for the series ender. But considering her character is on a mission to see her children again, this certainly comes off as an ominous and creepy warning image that things might not work out quite as well as she'd hoped; at least when it comes to seeing her son and daughter at the end of the proverbial tunnel.

The Leftovers, HBO

Of course, this may also be a red herring of sorts, because creator Damon Lindelof hinted at an entirely different direction for the last round of apocalyptic fun.

He told TVGuide.com that Kevin and Nora's relationship would take front and center in the finale, stating, "I would say that the ending of the series and the season are both interested in the same idea which is, can these two people be OK with one another and what would it take for them to find some level of security? I think it's an over simplification, but also entirely accurate to say at the end of the day, we wanted to tell a love story."

How that aligns with that flash-forward shot of Nora, grey and worn, trading pigeon carriers and alone in the Outback, is still a mystery. But hopefully, after tonight, we won't have to "let the mystery be" anymore.

The Leftovers series finale airs Sunday at 9/8c on HBO.