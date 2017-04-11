Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Late-night host James Corden is rolling into primetime again.

CBS will air another primetime special featuring The Late Late Show's successful Carpool Karaoke segment on Monday, May 22, the network announced Tuesday.

In addition to a new installment of Carpool Karaoke (A-list guest TBA), the special will also include "Toddlerography," in which the host and a guest take a dance class taught by toddlers, as well as a compilation of Corden's favorite Late Late Show moments.

The first Carpool Karaoke primetime special, which aired last spring, featured Jennifer Lopez and went on to win an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special.

The primetime specials are more than just one-offs, however; Carpool Karaoke will become its own series on Apple Music sometime this year.

"The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Special 2017" will air Monday, May 22 at 10/9c on CBS.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)