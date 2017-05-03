Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" series is getting a second primetime special, and this time he's bringing in two pop divas to help make all the musical magic happen.

CBS has announced that The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2017 will feature Jennifer Lopez and Katy Perry as the show's featured guests.

Lopez, who was a guest of the first "Carpool Karaoke" primetime event in 2016, will return to take a dance lesson in Toddlerography -- a mini series in and of itself that has featured Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson, and Jenna Dewan Tatum learning their latest dance moves from kids. Whether this will devolve in Corden using Lopez's cell phone to slyly text celebrities, like last year's "boo boo" chat with Leonardo DiCaprio, remains to be seen.

The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2016, CBS

Meanwhile, Perry will strap in for a ride with Corden, with all the attendant sing-along sessions and chats that go along with riding passenger to the Late Late Show host.

Corden is expected to open the evening's event with his own musical number and journey back through some of his favorite moments of being host of The Late Late Show over the year.

The first Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special, which aired in March, 2016, won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special. The full Carpool Karaoke show that was picked up by Apple as its first series was recently delayed to "later this year."

The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2017 will debut on CBS on Monday, May 22 at 10 p.m.