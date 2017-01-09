Carpool Karaoke is coming to a computer screen near you very soon!

James Corden and his co-producers, Ben Winston and Eric R. Pankowski, revealed what you can expect from their upcoming Apple Music TV show based on the viral sketch from The Late Late Show at the Television Critics Association winter previews Monday.



Here's what you need to know about the show, which will premiere later this year.

1. It's the first original show by Apple Music

Apple's streaming service Apple Music is getting into the original video game and Carpool Karaoke is its first crack at it. That means to watch the new show you'll need to cough up $10 a month -- but you'll also get to stream artists like Taylor Swift who aren't available on Spotify.

2. There are 16 episodes with 16 different hosts

Carpool Karaoke will have a revolving door of your favorite celebrities and singers driving around Los Angeles and singing to each other -- and it'll be completely different each episode. While Corden shows up to hang out with Will Smith, other hosts of the new show include Alicia Keys, John Legend, Ariana Grande, Seth MacFarlane, Blake Shelton, Chelsea Handler, Metallica and Billy Eichner. The show wants to focus on putting completely different people together to see their intimate conversations, and while there will be singing every episode no matter what, it's not essential that the hosts be recording artists. Example? Michael Strahan and Jeff Gordon teamed up for an episode.

3. "Carpool Karaoke" is not leaving The Late Late Show

Don't worry. While Corden won't be in the majority of episodes of the Apple Music series, the bit will remain on The Late Late Show. The difference is that Corden only does "Carpool Karaoke" with music recording artists on his show, not necessarily celebrities who also dabble in music (see: Will Smith). So you'll still get a good dose of Corden's unique charm and humor on the Late Late Show, but Carpool Karaoke will fill the gap between the bits on the show.

4. It's a full 30 minutes!

We've all had those moments where we finish watching a "Carpool Karaoke" video and wish there was a lot more to watch. Well, you're going to get a lot more with Carpool Karaoke. The show is expanding the sketch to 30 full minutes -- which means a lot more songs, shenanigans and opportunity for the hosts to have fun.

5. Yes, other bits can also end up as shows

The Late Late Show is already in talks with CBS to turn fellow viral segment "Drop the Mic," in which celebrities go against each other in rap battles, into a series as well. That means two segments will have become separate series from a show that's been on the air for about 18 months -- and Corden is down to develop more of his bits into full shows if the appetite is there. Considering how much everyone loves him, we'd say there's great potential there too.

Carpool Karaoke will premiere on Apple Music later this year.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)