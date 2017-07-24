A new Iris West (Candice Patton) will emerge when Season Four of The Flash arrives this fall.

As we saw in the Comic-Con trailer, she steps up as the leader Team Flash after Barry (Grant Gustin) volunteers to take Jay Garrick's (John Wesley Shipp) place in the Speed Force. If she looks calm and collected on the outside, that's because she's burying her true feelings about her fiancé's abandonment deep down in the valley of Conceal, Don't Feel.

"She's definitely suppressing a lot of emotions about Barry's absence and him leaving and not really consulting her," Patton tells us. "She's forced to deal with that anger and resentment and abandonment by kind of focusing on protecting Central City...We're seeing a very different Iris, almost a very hardened Iris."

So what does that mean for her and Barry once he eventually gets freed from the Speed Force? "They have their issues," she added. "They have communication issues and so eventually I think we're gonna try and see them work through those." Especially since they already sent out those Save the Date invitations.

The Flash returns Oct. 10 at 8/7c on the CW.