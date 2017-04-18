On Tuesday's episode of Bull, Dr. Bull's (Michael Weatherly) latest client doesn't need any help in winning over the jury -- his bigger challenge is winning over his own exes, who are taking the stand to testify against him.

Isaiah Washington (Grey's Anatomy, The 100) guest-stars in the episode as Jules Caffrey, a high-powered attorney who's on trial for allegedly murdering his fiancée. And things aren't looking too good for him, when a parade of former lovers take the stand and label him a "monster."

Bull decides to take a knee on this case and let Caffrey defend himself, but in our exclusive clip from the episode, he knows that Caffrey needs to do one thing to get the jurors on his side: convince his exes that he's not such a bad guy after all. Can he do it? Check out the sneak peek to find out.

Bull airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on CBS.

