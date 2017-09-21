With a new showrunner on board, Bull is going through a bit of a change. Glenn Gordon Caron, who created both Moonlighting and Medium, steps in to helm Season 2 and he's serving up a more personal look at Team Bull.

"I think we all felt that it got off to a terrific start but there was also an opportunity to make it deeper and more felt," Caron told TV Guide. "Find out more about these characters, find out a little more about what happens to them after they leave work and what it's like to work for a guy like Bull." That's right, we're getting our first look at what happens with Team Bull after hours.

We've seen them expertly handle potential jurors and unlikable clients, but now it's time to see how they fare when they're faced with drama outside the courtroom. How will the rest of the team react when they find out that Danny (Jaime Lee Kirchner) has been harboring a secret relationship this whole time with a guy she met during her time with the FBI? What will Marissa (Geneva Carr) do when she realizes her new beau is not who he seems?

Bull Mega Buzz: Season 2 Will See Bull the Most Vulnerable He's Ever Been

There's a cloud of drama approaching and it's about to rain on all of our favorite trial experts. "It will be interesting to see where that goes through the year," added Caron.

Bull (Michael Weatherly) will also face a number of interesting problems like remaining level-headed when his ex-lover -- but mostly enemy -- Diana (Jill Flint) returns to flip his world upside down again. Plus, he'll find himself a defendant in a case and he'll need to rely on a hotshot lawyer (guest star Brad Garrett) to bail him out. It all goes down when he gives advice to a famous actress regarding a custody battle over her son and after things don't go her way, she turns around and sues him.

Watch the drama unfold when Bull returns Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9/8c on CBS.

