Welcome to Mega Buzz, your go-to place for the latest and greatest spoilers on your favorite TV shows. We know you have questions, and we have answers! If you're craving scoop on something in particular, e-mail us your question at mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide. You can also catch up on all the latest Mega Buzz right here!

We've seen Dr. Jason Bull c(Michael Weatherly) conquer professional trials and tribulations, but things are about to get extremely personal. When the CBS drama returns, the series will explore his life of the office and it won't be all rainbows and unicorns.

"I just want to get under his skin, so we've been doing that," showrunner Glenn Gordon Caron tells TV Guide. "He presents this sort of impervious 'I know everything' kind of guy and we all know that can only be true up to a point and it must take a toll living that way."

So while Bull is a pretty tough guy, with everything the series is throwing at him this season, we can't blame him for sinking to his most vulnerable point yet. For one, he'll discover what it's like to be on the other side of a trial when he finds himself sued by a famous actress. Add to that the fallout of Diana Lindsay's (Jill Flint) game-changing return and lingering issues with J.P. Nunnelly (Eliza Dushku) and you've got yourself quick the cocktail of issues to contend with.

Bull might have three PhDs in psychology, but he'll need to rely on more than just his academic smarts if he's going to survive the mountain of drama headed his way.

Bull returns Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9/8c on CBS.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)