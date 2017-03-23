Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Eliza Dushku is joining the cast of CBS' Bull, TVGuide.com has learned.

Dushku's character, a savvy lawyer named J.P. Nunnelly who leads the best criminal defense firm in New York, will be introduced in the episode airing Tuesday, May 9, when she is hired by Dr. Jason Bull (Michael Weatherly) as one of his employees is heading to prison (!).

There's no word yet on whether Dushku will be sticking around as a series regular or whether her character will appear in just a few episodes towards the end of the season.

Dushku is best known for playing Faith on Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Her other TV credits include Dollhouseand Banshee.

Earlier today, Bull was renewed for a second season, and will be helmed by a new showrunner.

Bull airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on CBS.

