The entire Buffy the Vampire Slayer cast reunited and we're not crying, you're crying.

In honor of the seminal show's 20th anniversary on March 10, Entertainment Weekly reunited Buffy's entire cast to reminisce and make our hearts burst with joy. Executive producer Joss Whedon and stars Sarah Michelle Gellar, Alyson Hannigan, Nicholas Brendon, David Boreanaz, Charisma Carpenter, Amber Benson, Seth Green, James Marsters, Emma Caulfield, Michelle Trachtenberg, Kristine Sutherland, Alexis Denisof, and Michelle Trachtenberg all gathered together for a joint photo shoot and interview. Sadly, Anthony Stewart Head was unable to participate in the reunion, but we know he's watching over the cast from afar. (Get it? Watching?)

"This is like a high school reunion, but much worse, because they all still look really great. And you were hoping some of them would puff out a bit so you could be the cool one, but that did not take place," Whedon joked.

Joss Whedon isn't ruling out a Buffy reboot

Beyond just reflecting on how well everyone has aged, the cast also looked back on why Buffy connected so strongly with audiences when it premiered in 1997, and why it continues to hold such a strong place in viewers' hearts today. "It's the ultimate metaphor: horrors of adolescence manifesting through these actual monsters," said Gellar. "It's the hardest time of life."

Added Whedon, "The most important thing to me is that I have had people come up to me and say the show made them feel different about what they could be, about what they could do, about how they respond to problems, about being a female leader. People getting strength from my own little terrors is... There is no better legacy than that."

For more of the Buffy reunion, check out EW's extended special on the anniversary right here. Or just watch all of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which is available on Hulu!