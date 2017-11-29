Bryan Fuller and Michael Green are exiting from their Starz drama American Gods ahead of Season 2.

The two showrunners are leaving the series over budget and creative disagreements with the producing company FreeMantle Media, according to Variety. The trade publication's sources say that the price tag on each episode of the premium drama is already $10 million, but Fuller and Green wanted to increase that number for the second season.

The series is an adaptation of Neil Gaiman's modern classic novel and premiered on Starz earlier this spring. The Hollywood Reporter adds that the Season 2 episodes have already been mapped out by the executive producers. One critique of American Gods' initial season was that it felt inaccessible to viewers who hadn't read Gaiman's novel.

This announcement comes almost a full year after Fuller announced that he was leaving Star Trek: Discovery to be able to devote his full attention to American Gods. He is also currently working on Amazing Stories for Apple. Green is currently helming at Raising Dionat Netflix.

Gaiman responded via Twitter that he has no intention of stepping in to run the series in Fuller and Green's stead.

No, it's not true at all. I'm showrunning Good Omens in the UK until next year, then retiring from showrunning and going back to writing novels for a living. https://t.co/nsmx7OkLzK — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) November 30, 2017

Starz did not reply to TV Guide's request for comment at the time of publishing.