Of all the heartbreaking TV cancellations of 2015, Hannibal was perhaps the most devastating for its hardcore group of dedicated fans. Now though, it sounds like showrunner Bryan Fuller may have put a Season 4 back on the table.

After NBC broke the news that Hannibal would end after its third season, the cast and writers seemed optimistic that they could possibly shop the show elsewhere. In this time of Netflix and Hulu, cancellations sometimes just means it's time to find a new home for the show, like in the case of The Mindy Project or Nashville.

In the past two years though, there's been no news that Fuller has successfully pitched the show to any networks. He has, however, pitched it to Hannibal's leading men, Hugh Dancy and Mads Mikkelson.

Fuller recently revealed to the podcast Post Mortem with Mick Garris that he's had talks with both stars as well as the show's former executive producer Martha De Laurentiis about a potential Season 4. "I have conversations with Martha De Laurentiis... I have conversations with Mads and Hugh. We're are all excited about the prospect of returning to the story. There's some hurdles to get through... [But] I just had a great idea for Season 4. There's an interesting next chapter in the relationship between Will Graham and Hannibal Lecter that would be fascinating to unpack. I've shared it with the gentlemen and they're both keen on it."

De Laurentiis now heads up Fuller's American Gods on Starz, which would be an ideal destination for a gory, mind-melding show like Hannibal.

For now, we'll all have to sit on our hands while Fuller and De Laurentiis try to make it work, but if there was ever a show that could rise from the dead after years in limbo, it's Hannibal.