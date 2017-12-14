The Late Late Show got its second guest host in as many evenings on Wednesday as James Corden continued to spend time with his wife and newborn daughter. This time, it was television veteran Bryan Cranston filling in — and taking full advantage of the opportunity to joke about his fellow substitute hosts.

"I am not James Corden," Cranston announced, after stepping out to address the audience. "I'm actually Harry Styles. It's been a rough twenty-four hours!" (Styles was the surprise substitute for Corden on Tuesday night, filling in on exceptionally short notice; Cranston's appearance, by comparison, was much less spur of the moment, but just as fun.)

Regular fans of The Late Late Show may have been annoyed by the timing of Corden's absence, which coincided with the exceptionally riff-worthy special senatorial election in Alabama. Fortunately, Cranston proved that he was more than game for handling all the necessary jokes about Roy Moore's embarrassing horsemanship, and then some. Check out the full segment above.

