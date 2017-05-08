Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Bryan Cranston is ready to get back into family-friendly entertainment.

The Breaking Bad star, who was well-known for his roles in comedies like Seinfeld, The King of Queens, and Malcolm in the Middle before his career exploded with his riveting and dangerous role as meth kingpin Walter White, has finally gotten his latest passion project off the ground.

As detailed by Deadline, Cranston has been working alongside Superbad director Greg Mottola to develop an adaptation of the novel Dangerous Book for Boys, a series of how-to vignettes for simple tasks like building a treehouse and tying knots. The project has received a straight-to-series order from Amazon for the first six episodes and will revolve around a character named Wyatt and his brothers as they cope with their father Patrick's death by living out the advice contained in the book's pages and delving into a realm of pure imagination.

The Dangerous Book for Boys by Conn and Hal Iggulden, Harper Collins

Cranston and Mottola have reportedly already co-written the first two episodes of the series, and it was originally slated to appear on NBC in 2014, shortly after the actor nabbed the rights to adapt the book.

Amazon is quietly becoming a must-have service for Cranston fans, as he also co-created and stars in its current crime drama Sneaky Pete.