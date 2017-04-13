Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Ryan Phillippe, the handsome actor from Cruel Intentions who currently stars on USA's Shooter, will be guest-starring in the penultimate episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine's fourth season.

Phillippe will play Milton, a potential love interest for Gina (Chelsea Peretti), a development that Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio) is vehemently opposed to.

Of course, it's good to see Gina dating at all, considering she got hit by a bus and survived. Brooklyn Nine-Nine returned from a long hiatus this week and resolved a cliffhanger from the fall finale, revealing that Gina survived the bus crash but will have to be sitting down at all times (Peretti is expecting her first child with husband Jordan Peele, so Brooklyn Nine-Nine is doing the classic TV trick of hiding an actress' pregnancy).

Phillippe's episode will air as the first of two back-to-back episodes concluding with the season finale in late May.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Fox.