Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz) was finally sprung from her prison stint in last week's episode, and you know what that means... Pimento (Jason Mantzoukas) is back, too!

In this exclusive clip from Tuesday's episode, Diaz and Pimento reunite back at the Nine-Nine and reintroduce their saliva to each other, much to the disgust of Terry (Terry Crews) and Amy (Melissa Fumero) who happen to be stuck in the room with them.

But just as all seems well with these lovebirds reunited, Diaz suspects something is up with Pimento because he's acting a little different. Does Pimento have a side piece? Is he involved in another crazy scheme? Did jail put too much time and distance between them? Terry tries to come up with an explanation, but only finds himself tripping over his words as he offends Diaz. We definitely wouldn't want to be Terry right now.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine airs Tuesday nights at 9:30/8:30c on Fox.