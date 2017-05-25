Broadchurch, British network ITV's Peabody-winning detective drama, is importing its third and final season to BBC America starting June 28, Deadline reports.

The series stars Doctor Who and Jessica Jones' David Tennant and The Night Manager's Olivia Colman as Detective Inspector Alec Hardy and Detective Sergeant Ellie Miller. This season they're investigating a new crime, a sexual assault that shocks the tight-knit seaside town of the title.

"There is a bold, new crime story, which forces us to ask whether the town has a crack running through it caused by Danny Latimer's death; is this new crime somehow the long-term legacy of that dark moment?", executive producer Jane Featherstone said in a statement. "Our central characters must contend with this possibility as they battle to make hope, friendship and love triumph over fear and suspicion, as a host of new suspects present themselves."

Season 3 premiered on ITV in February. Broadchurch Season 3 premieres Wednesday, June 28 on BBC America.