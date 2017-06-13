Feeling like the media is a little too Trump-saturated lately? You're in luck because Season 4 of Broad Citywon't even say his name on air.

In place of any reference to President Donald Trump, the Clinton-friendly comedy will censor out Trump's name with a quick bleep, essentially equating it with a curse word.

"We wrote (Season 4) being like, 'Here we go! Hillary for president!''" Ilana Glazer told USA TODAY, but when "this game-show host became president of our country, we rewrote a lot... There's no airtime for this orange (person)... We bleep his name the whole season."

It's a bold choice to make, considering the recent frenzy of the Trump/Russia investigation, but it also might be a nice reprieve to just let those references slide right by for once.

Broad City returns this fall on Comedy Central.