

I always cry at weddings... sometimes out of fear.

Bridezillas, the reality program that showed brides-to-bes causing mayhem as they prepared for their weddings, is coming back to television after half a decade off the air. Save the date: WE tv, which also aired the show's original run, will bring the series back sometime in 2018.

The angry brides were a hit for WE tv and ran for 185 episodes and 10 seasons beginning in 2004 before going off the air in 2013. The series was one of the network's biggest hits, and spawned the spin-off Marriage Boot Camp, which just completed its tenth season on WE tv.

Uh-Oh, a Jersey Shore Reunion Is in the Works

The return of Bridezillas comes as several other reality properties from yesteryear are also making comebacks from time off. Queer Eye for the Straight Guy and My Super Sweet 16 are coming back on Netflix and MTV, respectively, and a rumored Jersey Shore reunion is said to be filming right now.