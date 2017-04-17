Now Playing The Stars of Imposters Reveal What to Expect of Bravo's Dark New Comedy

The con will go on!

Bravo has renewed its original comedy Imposters for a second season, the network announced Monday. The new season will once again consist of 10 episodes, and production will begin this fall.

But what's it about? Inbar Lavi stars as Maddie, a con artist who uses her beauty to get marks to fall in love with her and then takes advantage of them. But her time may be up as three of her former victims/boyfriends team up to track her down to find out what happened. Along the way, they learn the art of the con themselves and get caught up in a game of cat and mouse.

The delightful Imposters proves that you should take Bravo more seriously

In addition Lavi, Rob Heaps, Parker Young and Stephen Bishop star.

Imposters, which aired its Season 1 finale on Apr. 11, marks a new direction for Bravo as it's currently the only original scripted series the network airs.