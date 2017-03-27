There's only one hour left in the final season of Bones, but we have a ton of questions about what's going to happen next and how all the loose ends are going to get tied up after the penultimate episode's explosive cliffhanger.

Cam (Tamara Taylor) got married, but the party was short-lived after the team discovered that Kovac (Gerard Celasco) had escaped from prison and was coming back to finish killing Booth's (David Boreaneaz) entire family. We're still not sure what Kovac's master plan is, but he managed to to rig the entire Jeffersonian with explosives. The whole lab went up in flames with the core four still inside -- and that's where the questions begin.

TJ Thyne, Bones

1. Who survived the blast and what condition(s) are they in?

We know from the series finale preview that at least Booth will survive the blast and that Brennan (Emily Deschanel) is unconscious when he finds her. But how are Hodgins (TJ Thyne) and Angela (Michaela Conlin) though? Is Angela's baby OK? And even if these folks are alive after the blast goes off, will paramedics and the rescue team be able to get to them in time?

2. What is Brennan's "setback"?

The official logline for the episode teases, "After Brennan experiences a setback, the rest of the team must figure out how to find Kovac without her, putting everything she has ever taught them to the test." We know that Brennan returned to her office moments before the bombs went off to get the crucial piece of information she needed to discover where Kovac is hiding. Is that evidence now gone? If she's still unconscious once the paramedics make it into the building, how will she tell the team what the evidence means?

3. How will the team step up if all of the evidence has been blown up?

The lab being blown up isn't just sad for sentimental reasons, but all of the bones are in there! How is the team going to step up to help Brennan if all of the evidence for the case is buried under rubble? They'll have to separate skeletons from debris to be able to figure out where Brennan was going before she got trapped inside with the bomb.

4. Will Aubrey still go to LA?

Aubrey (John Boyd) was trying to figure out how to go to Los Angeles for his new job and bring Jessica (Laura Spencer) with him. It doesn't seem like that's going to work out the way that he wanted to, but if Jessica doesn't want to move across the country, will Aubrey find a reason to stay in D.C.?

5. Will Cam and Aristoo make their extended honeymoon?

The happy couple is supposed to be taking six months off to enjoy their newly wedded bliss! Their getaway was interrupted when the team discovered that Kovac had escaped, and now the lab is in ruins. Can Cam and Aristoo (Pej Vahdat) really afford to go away for that long if everything is in chaos the way that it is? Someone has to rebuild the lab!

The series finale of Bones airs Tuesday, March 28 at 9/8c on Fox.