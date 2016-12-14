Next Up The Walking Dead: Is Carl Going to Die?

Bones' 11th season ended with a small sign of hope for Hodgins (TJ Thyne): Spasms in his leg led him to believe that he was regaining feeling in the lower half of his body.

But unfortunately, it might be too soon to celebrate. When Season 12 kicks off, fans will discover that the doctor who has been prescribing Hodgins' miracle regimen is not who Hodgins thought he was at all, and the revelation means that all of Hodgins' progress is thrown into question.

It's always been a long shot for Hodgins to regain mobility in his legs, but he's come a long way in accepting what happened to him. However, this major setback will be a devastating blow for both Hodgins and Angela (Michaela Conlin).

Hodgins may not be able to get back up, literally or emotionally.

