The Jeffersonian laboratory was blown to bits in Bones' penultimate episode, but it's not like the organization no longer exists. Once Kovac is brought to justice, Cam (Tamara Taylor) will take a leave of absence to enjoy some newly wedded bliss with her husband.

But who will head up the lab while she's away? We know that she and Brennan (Emily Deschanel) have discussed this matter and "know who it should be," but that person's identity remains a mystery... until the series finale, that is. And, surprise - it's not Brennan!

Unfortunately, despite Brennan and Cam's confidence, their pick for Cam's replacement might be a misguided one. Why? After said person is offered the gig, we'll learn that he or she absolutely not inclined to give up the position if and when Cam returns. Oops!

