Netflix's sad-horse animated comedy BoJack Horseman finally has a Season 4 premiere date... we think.

The series' official Twitter account sent out a tweet that almost certainly indicates that BoJack Horseman will return on Friday, Sept. 8. I say almost certainly, because it appears that BoJack (Will Arnett) may have accidentally sent out the notice before it was approved by the network and tried to delete the tweet himself.

And it was followed by this:

how do i make a picture on the internet go away — BoJack Horseman (@BoJackHorseman) July 10, 2017

We feel you, BoJack. Social media is hard.

For those not in the know, BoJack Horseman follows the struggles of an actor who tries to recapture his glory in Hollywood. He also happens to be a talking horse, and Hollywood is full of both regular humans and other talking animals. The series experienced a breakthrough in Season 3, thanks largely to its awesome concept episode "Fish Out of Water," which was widely considered one of the best episodes of television in 2016.

BoJack Horseman Season 4 premieres September 8 on Netflix.